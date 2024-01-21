Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,143,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,423 shares in the company, valued at $100,143,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,397 shares of company stock worth $66,609,092 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

