Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.83.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $194.80 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

