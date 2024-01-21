Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSFE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PSFE

Paysafe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $864.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.