JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

MNST stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 57,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

