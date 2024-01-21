Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $585.00 at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $525.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.74.

NFLX opened at $482.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.35. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

