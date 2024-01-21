Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,983 shares of company stock worth $331,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

