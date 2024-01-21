FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

