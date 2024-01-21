Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Barclays

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allakos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Get Allakos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLK

Allakos Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of ALLK opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Allakos has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.