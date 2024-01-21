Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $58,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

