Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allakos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allakos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Allakos stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Allakos has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allakos by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 335,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

