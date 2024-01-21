Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

