First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.00.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.2146033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
