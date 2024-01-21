Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFX. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

TSE EFX opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.28. The stock has a market cap of C$837.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

