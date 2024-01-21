Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.45.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.85.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.8217617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.