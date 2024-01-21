Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $9.75

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $9.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

UEC opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 59.4% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 5,187.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,261,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,430 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

