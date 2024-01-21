WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

WNS Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

