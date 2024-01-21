Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $306.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $296.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.70.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.