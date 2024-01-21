Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of VTR opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4,809.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

