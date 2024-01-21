Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
