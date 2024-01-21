Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMAFree Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.