Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

