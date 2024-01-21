U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.