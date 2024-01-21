Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at ATB Capital

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VET. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.16. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.18 and a one year high of C$21.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1025641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

