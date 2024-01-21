AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

