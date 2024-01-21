ATB Capital Cuts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$10.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.91.

Surge Energy Price Performance

SGY stock opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$9.85.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7104677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

