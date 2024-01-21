Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAP. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

