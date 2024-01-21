Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $223.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

