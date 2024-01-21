Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.23.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,012 shares of company stock valued at $31,233,802 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.