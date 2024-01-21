Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.