Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

WERN opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

