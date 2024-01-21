Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $35.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in WaFd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WaFd by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WaFd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

