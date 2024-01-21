Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$189.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$169.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$162.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.50. The company has a market cap of C$109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$170.12.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.