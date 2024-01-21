Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $4.80 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
