Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $4.80 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

