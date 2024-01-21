StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
See Also
