StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

