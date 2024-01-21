StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
