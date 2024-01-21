StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

