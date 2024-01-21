FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FTAI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

