Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
