StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

