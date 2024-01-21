Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Up 1.3 %

AVGR opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

