Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.12.

TECK.B stock opened at C$51.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.77. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

