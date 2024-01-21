JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.96.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.86. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.230057 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 123.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.