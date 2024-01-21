BMO Capital Markets Trims Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Target Price to C$3.00

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Mandalay Resources stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$178.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.79. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.88 million for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

