Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

KNDI stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $219.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

