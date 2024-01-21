StockNews.com Lowers Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

