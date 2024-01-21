Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of -109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

