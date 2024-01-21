United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCBI

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.