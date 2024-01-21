Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stephens

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Shares of HWC opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

