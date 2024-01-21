Home Bancorp (HBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.67. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $44.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HBCP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $45,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

