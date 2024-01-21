Keen Vision Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Keen Vision Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KVACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 22nd. Keen Vision Acquisition had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

KVACU opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. Keen Vision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVACU. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.