StockNews.com Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

