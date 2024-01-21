Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of HASI stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.