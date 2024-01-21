Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, January 29th

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

